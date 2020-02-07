'To prove one nuisance, people commit more': Sapna Bhavnani slams passengers showing solidarity to Kunal Kamra

'Bigg Boss 6' contestant and celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani lashed out at passengers who showed solidarity to Kunal Kamra by holding placards inside IndiGo flight. "To prove one nuisance is wrong people commit more nuisances in public spaces," she wrote in a tweet.
Comedian Kunal Kamra was banned from Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir after he heckled Arnab Goswami on an Indigo flight. Indigo received a lot of flak for barring Kunal from flying for six months. A Twitter user shared a picture where she can be seen standing 'in solidarity with Kunal Kamra on an Indigo flight'. The user and her friend can be seen standing with placards that read, "We condemn Indigo's ban on Kunal Kamra #YouDivideWeMultiply."
Sharing the pictures the user wrote, "In solidarity with @kunalkamra88 on an IndiGo flight while being compliant with all DGCA passenger guidelines!"
Sapna Bhavnani slammed the passengers for not taking the permission of other flight members who can be seen in the pictures. Weighing in on the same she wrote, " To prove one nuisance is wrong people commit more nuisances in public spaces.Did u take permission of the other flight members u have included in ur photo & made them a part of your political stance without consent. At least blur their faces! #invasionofprivacy"
This comes after the bans on Kamra were announced in quick succession, overlooking official procedures. As per the guidelines, when an airline receives complaints of unruly behaviour from the pilot-in-command, the incident is referred to an internal committee which decides on the matter within 30 days.
Moreover, the captain operating IndiGo's Mumbai-Lucknow flight in which the incident took place, later said that it did not qualify for a six-month ban. Captain Rohit Mateti reportedly said that Indigo didn't consult him before announcing the ban on the comedian.
