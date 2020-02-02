'Arnab Goswami ek bimari hai...': Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo; continues to hit back at critics

Days after being banned by four airlines over an in-flight altercation with Arnab Goswami, comedian Kunal Kamra continues to hit back at critics.
Kamra was banned by IndiGo for six months after allegedly heckling the journalist on a flight. Later, on Saturday, he sent a legal notice to the airline demanding an unconditional apology, revocation of the ban and Rs 25 lakh compensation.
In the notice sent to the airline on Friday, Kamra's lawyer stated that his client has suffered "mental pain and agony" due to "illegal, arbitrary and high-handed decision" of the airline.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Kamra added, "There was no physical altercation in the Indigo flight between me & Arnab..."
In another post on the same day, Kamra had a message for all those who thought he was "a congress employee".
This particular tweet, in the format of a meme, was posted as a response to Rahul Gandhi's tweet condemning the ban on Karma by four airlines.
"Those who use their "news" cameras as 24x7 tools of propaganda, should show some spine when the camera is turned on them," Gandhi had written.
Following the IndiGo ban, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had advised other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the comedian. SpiceJet, GoAir and Air India followed suit.
However, two airlines of the Tata group - Vistara and AirAsia India - have stated that they are "reviewing" the matter.
On Sunday morning, Kamra commended the former, posting a photo of himself at the airport with the caption, "My airport look all thanks to @airvistara following due process... #lovevistara".
The comedian also revealed that he had "received around a 1000 calls since yesterday"
"You’ve to give it to the right wingers, they’re far more motivated than who they’re fighting," he added.
The Kunal Kamra incident began last when, when the comedian and the journalist found themselves on board the same Mumbai-Lucknow flight.
In a video clip posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, he canbe seen asking Goswami if he is a "coward or a journalist".
Goswami, for his part, sits silently, watching something on his laptop with his earphones plugged in.
Kamra is heard telling him, "You should fight against dynasts like Rahul Gandhi, who I support, on 10 Tughlaq Lane. Arnab, you should have a reply, Arnab. Arnab, are you a coward or are you a journalist?"
A section of people on social media has questioned the stiff penalty on Kamra, asking why no action was taken against BJP MP Pragya Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blasts, who was also involved in an incident on a SpiceJet plane last December.
