Why Modi govt's decision to ground Kunal Kamra for heckling Arnab Goswami is petty and vindictive

No matter what you think of the Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami heckling aboard a plane, one has to admire Kamra's Eminem-esque ability to seize the moment.

For the uninitiated – and the lucky few not on Twitter – so-called comedian Kunal Kamra found himself on the same flight as so-called journalist Arnab Goswami. What ensued was, in Kamra's words, "a monologue about his journalism", that his subject proceeded to ignore.

Now, Kamra and Goswami have a lot more in common than both would care to admit.

They may be on different sides of the playing field, ideologically speaking, but the major chunks of both their professional lives encompass repeating the same thing ad nauseum till anyone with two brain cells to rub together switches channels or hits mute.

Yet, Kamra must be praised for being a living, breathing example of carpe diem – seizing the moment – as he came face to face with his nemesis. He didn’t miss his chance, heckling Goswami and claiming it was for Rohith Vemula, the University of Hyderabad scholar who committed suicide in 2015.