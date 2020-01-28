Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight: Why it's legally and morally wrong

There is a time and place for (nearly) everything, but an airplane confrontation between two public figures is probably not a good idea.

On Tuesday, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra found himself on a flight with journalist Arnab Goswami. According to Kamra, he gave Goswami "a monologue about his journalism".

"All he did was call me mentally unstable & after sometime I had no choice but to return to my seat," Kamra adds.

Now, this encounter could have gone in many ways, but what ensued was a lengthy one-sided conversation where Kamra repeatedly asked the Republic Editor if he was a 'coward', 'journalist' or 'nationalist'. He then proceeded to post a video of his spiel on Twitter.

But perhaps, it would have been better if Kamra had hastened his return to his seat.