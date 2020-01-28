'Are you coward or a nationalist?': Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight

"Here I'm asking coward Arnab Goswami a question about his journalism and he's doing exactly what I expected him to do," heard saying at the beginning of the video.

Echoing his earlier tweet Kamra says, "He's being a coward. First he called me mentally unstable, and now he's saying 'I'm watching something'. He's not ready to answer my questions, viewers."

Kamra goes on to say that the viewers want to know whether Goswami is "a coward or a nationalist".

"I'm part of the tukde tuklde narrative, you should deflate me...you should take enemies of the state down. You should make sure that the country is in the safe hands of Narendra Modi, and you should fight against dynasts like Rahul Gandhi who I support..." he goes on to say.

"Arnab, are you a coward or are you a journalist...or a nationalist? Who are you Arnab?" he asks the unresponsive Goswami.

"You will have no answers. As I expected. Your cowardice has gotten the better of you," he says amid continued silence.

"I wanted to have a conversation with you politely. But you do not deserve my politeness. And this is not for you. This is for Rohith Vemula's mother whose caste you were discussing on your f****** show," he says.