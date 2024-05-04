Delhi Police Arrest Punjab Man Wanted In Fake Visa Case

Mumbai: Former Student Dupes Teacher Of ₹63.20 Lakh In Bogus Investment Scam | Representational Image

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a man wanted in a fake visa racket case from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the arrested accused, identified as Ravinder Singh, a resident of Punjab's Bholth Kapurthala, was wanted in connection with a case registered under Sections 420/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Passport Act. Officials said that the case dates back to the night of May 29, 2012, when Vikram Jeet Singh, a deportee from Germany, was intercepted at the IGI Airport.

Investigations revealed a suspicious German visa affixed to his passport, leading to the seizure of the document and subsequent verification by the German Embassy, confirming it as counterfeit, they said.

Further inquiries unveiled Vikram Jeet Singh's involvement with an agent, Ravinder Singh, who allegedly facilitated the fraudulent visa for a sum of Rs 2 lakhs.

A team led by Inspector Mohit Yadav, along with SI Sudhir Joon, ASI Deendayal, and HC Banty, under the close supervision of ACP Sapna Gedam, tracked down Ravinder Singh to Kapurthala, Punjab. Following his arrest, Singh confessed to his involvement in the scam during interrogation, they said.

