New Delhi: An unattended bag was found in N Block of Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday.

#WATCH | Delhi: An unattended bag found at N Block of Connaught Place. Area has been cordoned off. Police team present at the spot. Details awaited. https://t.co/VcgCj1zXip pic.twitter.com/gTRYlwZ6Wy — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024

"The unattended bag at N Block of Connaught Place was checked and nothing suspicious was found inside it," Delhi Police said.

The area was cordoned off following the incident and security was tightened. The police team is present at the spot. More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.