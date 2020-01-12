Kunal Kamra compares Kanhaiya Kumar to Karl Marx, Twitter cracks up with jokes

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra who was seen campaigning for former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar during the run-up of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in CPI(M) leader's hometown Begusarai in Bihar, has now compared him with German philosopher Karl Marx. Marx is popularly known for authoring 'The Communist Manifesto'.

Twitter could not keep calm on this comparison. "I guess Kunal has no clue that Marx wasn't a politician but an economist, commentator and essentially a theorist," said a user. "The original Marx was a top notch hypocrite. He sat in his privileges when he talked about poors in worker class, that he employed in his fields. For once you identified Kanhaiya correctly, Joker," said a user. While a Twitter user said, "Kanhiya Kumar as Karl Marx is an over stretch , Lenin would have called him a useful idiot though."