'Arnab Maunswami': Twitter divided as Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra bumped into Republic Editor Arnab Goswami on a flight on Tuesday, and understandably the meeting wasn't a good one.
Kamra took to Twitter and narrated the incident. He wrote,"Met Arnab Goswami on a flight & gave him a monologue about his ‘journalism’. All he did was call me mentally unstable & after sometime I had no choice but to return to my seat."
Kamra also shared a video of himself confronting Arnab. In the video Goswami can be seen with earphones plugged in, trying not to hear Kamra's monologue.
"I did this for my hero...I did it for Rohit," Kunal captioned the video. "Go find time to read that 10-page suicide letter that Rohith wrote. So that you have some emotion or some heart ...or you just become human. Do that. Do that in your free time," he said.
"Arnab, are you a coward or are you a journalist...or a nationalist? Who are you Arnab?" he asked Goswami.
However, Twitter seems to be divided over the incident. A user wrote, "Well done @kunalkamra88 !! He has not the courage to even remove his goggles because he is afraid that someone would see the rage in his eyes."
Another user wrote, "Arnab Goswami comes out of this looking calm, mature; a man whose journalistic work and exposés do the talking. Kunal Kamra comes out of this sounding like an unstable man in uncontrollable meltdown; who takes no pride in his work on stage. The video tells you who is winning."
Take a look at some of the reactions:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)