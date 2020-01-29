‘Why no action against Pragya Thakur?': Twitter after IndiGo, Air India ban Kunal Kamra from flying

After IndiGo and Air India's decision to suspend stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying for allegedly heckling Republic TV editor and journalist Arnab Goswami aboard on the IndiGo, Twitterati accused the airlines of 'hypocrisy'.

Referring to a recent incident involving BJP MP Pragya Thakur from Bhopal and Spicejet, Twitter users said, "why did Air India not suspend Pragya Thakur for the Spicejet incident?"

Earlier, IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying with it for a period of six months. Union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had advised other airlines to impose a similar restriction on Kamra, following which Air India also banned Kamra from flying with them until further notice.

After airlines suspended Kunal Kamra from flying, netizens started questioning IndiGo and Air India's decision.

