‘Why no action against Pragya Thakur?': Twitter after IndiGo, Air India ban Kunal Kamra from flying

After IndiGo and Air India's decision to suspend stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying for allegedly heckling Republic TV editor and journalist Arnab Goswami aboard on the IndiGo, Twitterati accused the airlines of 'hypocrisy'.
Referring to a recent incident involving BJP MP Pragya Thakur from Bhopal and Spicejet, Twitter users said, "why did Air India not suspend Pragya Thakur for the Spicejet incident?"
Earlier, IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying with it for a period of six months. Union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had advised other airlines to impose a similar restriction on Kamra, following which Air India also banned Kamra from flying with them until further notice.
After airlines suspended Kunal Kamra from flying, netizens started questioning IndiGo and Air India's decision.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
A video went viral in December last year, where an argument broke out between BJP MP Pragya Thakur and other people on board over the allotment of the seat during a Delhi to Bhopal Spicejet flight, which led to the flight being delayed for 45 minutes.
SpiceJet in its clarification had said that the Thakur was not allowed to sit on the pre-allotted seat as rules do not allow a 'passenger on wheelchairs' to be seated in the emergency row due to safety reasons. Soon after, Thakur filed a complaint here against private airline SpiceJet for allegedly denying her the seat she had booked during the Delhi-Bhopal flight.
Earlier, on Tuesday, Kamra and Goswami were travelling in an IndiGo flight 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow when the incident happened. In the video posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle, Goswami, who can be seen glued to his laptop, did not respond to the former's heckling.
