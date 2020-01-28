Kunal Kamra suspended from travelling with IndiGo after heckling Arnab Goswami aboard flight

After delivering a monologue aboard an IndiGo flight to Arnab Goswami, Kunal Kamra has now been suspended from travelling with the airlines for six months.

"In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," IndiGo took to Twitter to write.

"Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers," the company added.