Kunal Kamra suspended from travelling with IndiGo after heckling Arnab Goswami aboard flight

After delivering a monologue aboard an IndiGo flight to Arnab Goswami, Kunal Kamra has now been suspended from travelling with the airlines for six months.
"In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," IndiGo took to Twitter to write.
"Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers," the company added.
Reacting to the suspension Kamra tweeted that a six month suspension was "honestly very kind".
"Modiji might be suspending Air India forever..." he added.
Earlier in the day, Kamra had taken to Twitter to reveal that he had met the journalist on a flight.
"Met Arnab Goswami on a flight & gave him a monologue about his ‘journalism’ All he did was call me mentally unstable & after sometime I had no choice but to return to my seat," he wrote on Twitter.
He also posted a video of the aforementioned monologue on social media.
In the video Goswami can be seen with earphones plugged in, presumably watching something, as a voice in the background (Kamra) addresses him.
"Here I'm asking coward Arnab Goswami a question about his journalism and he's doing exactly what I expected him to do," heard saying at the beginning of the video.
"I'm part of the tukde tuklde narrative, you should deflate me...you should take enemies of the state down. You should make sure that the country is in the safe hands of Narendra Modi, and you should fight against dynasts like Rahul Gandhi who I support..." he goes on to say.
"Arnab, are you a coward or are you a journalist...or a nationalist? Who are you Arnab?" he asks the unresponsive Goswami.
"You will have no answers. As I expected. Your cowardice has gotten the better of you," he says amid continued silence.
"I wanted to have a conversation with you politely. But you do not deserve my politeness. And this is not for you. This is for Rohith Vemula's mother whose caste you were discussing on your f****** show," he said.
