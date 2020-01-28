'Time someone gave him a taste of his own medicine': Shashi Tharoor tweets after Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami

However, Twitter was divided after the incident came to light. Some praised Kamra's bravery while some said that the stand-up comedian's act was legally and morally wrong.

A Twitter user however pointed out that Tharoor himself, as a public figure, couldn't fly in peace.

"You really want to take civil discourse where you can't fly in peace as a public figure? No fan of Arnab, but there are far more serious charges against Indian journalists. Like abetting terror on air. Colluding with your party and fixing berths. All should be hassled in public?" he asked.

The Congress MP replied to this tweet saying that one mustn't use "civil discourse“ and Arnab's name in the same sentence.

He wrote, "No, but the standard was set by him. His goons,armed with cameras&mics as their weapons, have done exactly the same thing to me, in almost exactly the same words, on two separate flights until asked to desist by air crew. Don’t use“civil discourse “&his name in the same sentence."