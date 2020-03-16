A New menace: Social Boycott, housing societies warned against bid to ostracise corona patient’s families

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has directed the district administration to initiate stern action against those imposing social boycott of coronavirus patients or their families. Such incidents have surfaced in Mumbai and Pune.

A Public Health Department officer told the FPJ that after a few such instances were reported, the government swung into action and has asked the police to be on vigil. ‘‘This is to avoid any hardship to family members who are struggling to cope up with the situation.’’

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has issued an order saying that FIR will be lodged against housing society members forcing social boycott of coronavirus patients, family members and relatives. He has specifically warned housing society office bearers, especially chairmen and secretary, in this regard.

“Some citizens who returned after travelling to affected countries have been kept in isolation at their homes so as not to spread the virus, incase they are infected. These citizens should not be harassed or expelled by citizens from their housing societies,’’ Ram said.