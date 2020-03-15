Corona se mat darona: Check out BMC's new website for helpline number, preventive measures, and more

In the wake of spread of coronavirus in India, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a micro website 'Stop Coronavirus in Mumbai' with a message "Don't panic. Follow credible information. Take simple measures to protect yourselves. Stay Safe."

The website says "With the COVID-19 cases detected in India, it is important that Mumbaikars stay vigilant and take prventive measures to avoid COVID-19."

Every Mumbaikar who has been commuting to work via public transport fears people coughing or sneezing around them. Well, to tell people to avoid panicking and making others around them panic, the civic body on its website has shared images with respect to the prevention of the virus.

Also, if you commute via road quite often, it is possible that you have seen these images on the hoardings put up on the roads as a part of the awareness programme. In order to help Mumbaikar's, BMC has set up guidelines to follow.

A list of where to get help and Do's and Dont's for everyone, those with symptoms, support teams, and travellers has been listed on its website with credible links to it.

Additionally, in order to effectively respond to the outbreak of the virus, they have also activated 1916 helpline number and any assistance needed will be immediately fulfilled. BMC said that the staff is regularly being trained under the guidance of doctors.