Corona se mat darona: Check out BMC's new website for helpline number, preventive measures, and more

In the wake of spread of coronavirus in India, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a micro website 'Stop Coronavirus in Mumbai' with a message "Don't panic. Follow credible information. Take simple measures to protect yourselves. Stay Safe."
The website says "With the COVID-19 cases detected in India, it is important that Mumbaikars stay vigilant and take prventive measures to avoid COVID-19."
Every Mumbaikar who has been commuting to work via public transport fears people coughing or sneezing around them. Well, to tell people to avoid panicking and making others around them panic, the civic body on its website has shared images with respect to the prevention of the virus.
Also, if you commute via road quite often, it is possible that you have seen these images on the hoardings put up on the roads as a part of the awareness programme. In order to help Mumbaikar's, BMC has set up guidelines to follow.
A list of where to get help and Do's and Dont's for everyone, those with symptoms, support teams, and travellers has been listed on its website with credible links to it.
Additionally, in order to effectively respond to the outbreak of the virus, they have also activated 1916 helpline number and any assistance needed will be immediately fulfilled. BMC said that the staff is regularly being trained under the guidance of doctors.
It might be possible that one can get confused between coronavirus and common flu, its always a good idea to get it checked. You can get yourself tested at Kasturba Hospital, Chinchpokli and the test duration will be upto 3 hours and the reports will be made available within 24 hours. Moreover, the cost of testing is free.
Additionally, SRL Diagnostics and Metropolis Labs are the private laboratories that are providing diagnostic tests for COVID-19.
Moreover, a list of hospitals to visit, quarantine, and isolate have been listed on the website.
It is not surprising that misinformation about the disease is being spread via videos and messages especially on WhatsApp. To clear all the misconceptions, the BMC has taken upon themselves to share a list of things one should share and those one should not.
The total number of people who have succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic has gone up to 5,839 and the number of people to test positive for the deadly virus is 156,791 at the moment.
In India two persons have died due to it, while 94 persons have been tested positive. In Maharashtra, 32 cases have been reported so far.
Maharashtra Government on Friday invoked the Epidemic Act which empowers the state to forcibly admit a person with coronavirus symptoms to a hospital wherein tests are required.
CM Uddhav Thackeray said that in light of the rising threat that the virus poses, all gyms, swimming pools and drama and cinema theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur would remain shut midnight on Friday. He also announced the closure of schools for students belonging to Class 1 to Class 9 in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Schools in Mumbai will remain operational.
