Countrywide tour with Coronavirus: How Google employee's corona-positive wife escaped quarantine in Bengaluru

The wife of a Google employee in Bengaluru, who fled quarantine after her husband tested positive for Covid-19, has now tested positive for the virus.

According to a leading daily's report, the woman, who is the wife of a Google employee who was tested positive for coronavirus, managed to escape the quarantine in Bengaluru on March 8. Then took a flight to New Delhi and travelled to her parent's place in Agra.

The Google employee’s wife who was tested positive for coronavirus was in an isolation ward in SN Medical College. The couple got married in early February and went on honeymoon to Italy and also travelled to France and Greece. They came back on February 27.