Countrywide tour with Coronavirus: How Google employee's corona-positive wife escaped quarantine in Bengaluru

The wife of a Google employee in Bengaluru, who fled quarantine after her husband tested positive for Covid-19, has now tested positive for the virus.
According to a leading daily's report, the woman, who is the wife of a Google employee who was tested positive for coronavirus, managed to escape the quarantine in Bengaluru on March 8. Then took a flight to New Delhi and travelled to her parent's place in Agra.
The Google employee’s wife who was tested positive for coronavirus was in an isolation ward in SN Medical College. The couple got married in early February and went on honeymoon to Italy and also travelled to France and Greece. They came back on February 27.
After they returned to India, the couple were tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru and later were quarantined. But, the woman after talking to her parents returned to Agra on March 8. The leading daily’s report says that the officials are now verifying details for the flight from Bengaluru to New Delhi and then a train journey to Agra to her parents' home.
The health officials jumped into action after they were alerted by the Aligarh Medical College. The Aligarh Medical College and King George's Medical University, Lucknow has marked the woman as "highly suspected COVID-19 infected patient".
Google confirmed on Friday that an employee of its Bengaluru office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. "The employee has been on quarantine since then, and we have asked colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health," the company said in a statement. The patient who hails from Mumbai has been admitted and isolated at a hospital and his condition is stable, a department media bulletin had said.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)