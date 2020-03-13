Latest coronavirus update in India: Google employee in Bengaluru tests positive for virus

Bengaluru: A Google employee at its Bengaluru office has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the company has told all its employees to work from home.

After Dell India and Mindtree, this is the third case where an employee of a tech giant has been diagnosed with coronavirus in the country.

"We can confirm that an employee from our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms," a company spokesperson said in a statement.