 Kolkata: Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Dumdum Airport, All Passengers Being Evacuated (WATCH)
Five fire tenders rushed to the spot as airport authorities rushed to evacuate all the passengers from inside the terminal.

Wednesday, June 14, 2023
A massive fire broke out inside the Dumdum Airport in Kolkata on Wednesday night. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot as airport authorities rushed to evacuate all the passengers from inside the terminal.

Huge flames were reported near the check-in counter at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose international Airport departure Gate No. 3.

The entire airport was engulfed in smoke due to the fire but no injuries have been reported yet in the incident.

Foam is being sprayed on the flames to bring the situation under control. The fire started at around 9.12 pm doused by 9.40 pm.

Electrical short circuit is likely to be the reason behind the fire, according to reports. Kolkata airport said in a tweet that check-in and operations resumed by 10.15 pm.

