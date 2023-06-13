Kolkata: Clashes Erupt as TMC & ISF Lock Horns in Bhangar Amid Rural Poll Nominations

Twitter

Kolkata: Incidents of violence erupted on Tuesday as members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) locked horns in the Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas.

The confrontation resulted in widespread vandalism of vehicles and the hurling of bombs. Additionally, in certain instances, protesters resorted to pelting stones at law enforcement officers.

Both parties have levied accusations against each other, claiming injuries to their respective workers.

Police resorted to lathi charge in front of the BDO office

Despite Section 144 being imposed at all the nomination centres, the violence erupted when the ISF candidate filed his nomination for the upcoming rural polls scheduled on July 8. Police had to resort to fire tear gas and lathi charge to disperse the mob in front of the BDO office.

Bhangar ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui alleged that TMC has been resorting to violence on ISF workers so that they cannot file their nominations.

“We have heard that TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee will visit Block 1 of Bhangar as a part of his party’s outreach programme so we were going through Block 2 for our nomination, but TMC had planned the violence to disrupt our programme,” said Siddiqui.

Canning East TMC MLA and also Bhangar in-charge Saokat Mollah alleged that ISF MLA was behind the violence.

All-party meeting at state EC office

Meanwhile, there was an all-party meeting at the State Election Commission office on Tuesday. After attending the meeting, BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said that the Election Commissioner didn’t answer any question properly and also that the saffron camp is ready to give the fight against all odds.

TMC leader Arup Biswas mentioned that he had requested that the SEC should notice the ‘unnecessary’ tension created by the opposition.