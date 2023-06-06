 Qatar Airways' Kolkata-Doha Flight Delayed Due To Bomb Scare
Qatar Airways' Kolkata-Doha Flight Delayed Due To Bomb Scare

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stationed at the airport was immediately alarmed and the plane was evacuated.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
Qatar airways flight. Representative Image. | Representative pic

Kolkata: On Tuesday, a bomb scare raised by a male passenger on board delayed the Doha-bound flight at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. The male passenger on board cried "bomb scare" which led to the passengers and crew having to get off the flight as authorities immediately got the flight searched.

The flight number is QR 541. There were 186 people on board, including the passengers and the crew.

CISF was called

The incident took place few minutes before the departure. The male passenger raised an alarm and said that there was a bomb inside the plane. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stationed at the airport was immediately alarmed.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 3.50 am but instead departed at 8:39 am. Also, the scheduled arrival of the plan changed to 11.05 am from the earlier 6.25 am.

(More details in the story awaited)

