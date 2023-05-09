Indore: Air India’s Mumbai-bound flight delayed by over 3 hrs | Picture for representation/ File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The technical problem developed in Air India’s (AI) flight AI-636 Indore-Mumbai upset passengers as it was delayed by over 3 hours. Air India flight AI-636 arrived from New Delhi to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport (Indore) as per schedule at 16:05 hours.

The flight developed a technical snag in New Delhi itself and arrived in city airport over 3 hours behind schedule at 19.05 hours. Subsequently, the flight departed at 17:50 hours. The passengers of the flight got upset while waiting for the flight’s arrival. They contacted Air India’s ground staff to know the exact time of arrival of the flight.

However, due to delay of the flight, some passengers missed their connecting flights as well (domestic and international).

