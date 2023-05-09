Indore: Consumer forum judgement puts car dealer in soup | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a judgement by consumer forum on Monday, the forum ordered a car dealer to settle the issues occurring in a car or else pay Rs 2.5 lakh to the consumer. Also, a compensation of Rs 10k for financial, mental and social harassment and expense incurred to fight the case were awarded to the consumer.

Advocate Anand Shrikrishna Sorsiya said that the case was taken up by advocate Shubham Sharma for plaintiff Rajesh Solanki, who is the consumer of the car.

He said that Solanki has bought a hatchback in 2016 at a cost of Rs 3.97 lakh. Since Solanki has bought the car, he was facing issues in the brake system and he got it repaired umpteen times. After two years of hassle with brakes, no solution was found. The aggrieved consumer then filed a case against the dealer. After hearing both sides, the forum concluded that it seems the consumer was very much annoyed with the car’s brake issue.

It ordered the dealer to resolve all issues occurring in the car within 45 days, failing which the dealer has to pay Rs 2.5 lakh to the consumer. The forum also ordered the dealer to pay Rs 5k to the consumer as compensation for causing financial, mental and social loss to him and also Rs 5k as compensation for expenses incurred to file the case.