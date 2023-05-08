 Indore: Over 24,000 students appear in NEET-UG
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Over 24,000 students appear in NEET-UG

Indore: Over 24,000 students appear in NEET-UG

Exam was conducted at 48 centres

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 24,000 aspirants appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) held at over 48 centres across the city on Sunday. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, deployed more than 100 officials at the centres to keep a tight vigil on the exam process and to prevent cheating by students.

The exam was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm in offline mode for over 83,000 MBBS and 26,000 BDS seats across the country.

“More than 24,000 students were registered in the city and the attendance was over 95 per cent. The exam was conducted smoothly as no complaint was reported about any error,” a senior officer of NTA said.

The exam was held amid tight security, as students were not allowed to enter the examination hall carrying any kind of stationery with them. They also had to follow the proper dress code with half-sleeve clothes without any accessories.

Meanwhile, most students claimed that the paper was easy but what troubled them was the lengthy physics paper.

After the declaration of results for the single common entrance exam for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India-approved colleges, the data will be passed on to the health ministry, which will coordinate the counselling with respective states for admissions.

According to experts, the part of physics was easy but was a bit lengthy. However, the level of difficulty in biology and chemistry was moderate. The paper was lengthy but average compared to last year.

Read Also
Indore: With rise in temp, power supply increases to one crore units in city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: BJS launches ‘Smart Family App’ to fight water crisis in 6 districts

Indore: BJS launches ‘Smart Family App’ to fight water crisis in 6 districts

Indore: Craze for Noor Jahan mangoes in city, people pay upto Rs 2.5K to grab one

Indore: Craze for Noor Jahan mangoes in city, people pay upto Rs 2.5K to grab one

IAPEN starts Indore unit: To work for increasing awareness about right diet in society

IAPEN starts Indore unit: To work for increasing awareness about right diet in society

Indore: Malwa Utsav to start on May 9 at Lalbagh

Indore: Malwa Utsav to start on May 9 at Lalbagh

Indore Mystery Suicide: Engaged to be  married, youth, girl consume poison

Indore Mystery Suicide: Engaged to be  married, youth, girl consume poison