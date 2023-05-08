Indore: Over 24,000 students appear in NEET-UG

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 24,000 aspirants appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) held at over 48 centres across the city on Sunday. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, deployed more than 100 officials at the centres to keep a tight vigil on the exam process and to prevent cheating by students.

The exam was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm in offline mode for over 83,000 MBBS and 26,000 BDS seats across the country.

“More than 24,000 students were registered in the city and the attendance was over 95 per cent. The exam was conducted smoothly as no complaint was reported about any error,” a senior officer of NTA said.

The exam was held amid tight security, as students were not allowed to enter the examination hall carrying any kind of stationery with them. They also had to follow the proper dress code with half-sleeve clothes without any accessories.

Meanwhile, most students claimed that the paper was easy but what troubled them was the lengthy physics paper.

After the declaration of results for the single common entrance exam for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India-approved colleges, the data will be passed on to the health ministry, which will coordinate the counselling with respective states for admissions.

According to experts, the part of physics was easy but was a bit lengthy. However, the level of difficulty in biology and chemistry was moderate. The paper was lengthy but average compared to last year.