 Passengers create ruckus at Mumbai Airport as SpiceJet flight gets delayed over 3 hours
The incident was reported around 10 am on Tuesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Mumbai: A goof-up in flight schedule triggered SpiceJet passengers to create a ruckus at the Mumbai Airport as they argued over the delay of more than three hours with the ground staff there. In a video from the site, angry flyers and airport staffs were seen involved in a fight in the backdrop of a SpiceJet flight. The incident was reported on Tuesday evening.

The flight was expected to start boarding at 6 pm, however until 9 in the evening the procedure had not begun. Also, no prior information on delay was passed on to the passengers, leaving them upset and angered, reported news channel Mirror Now.

It has been learnt that the flight was scheduled from Mumbai to Goa, and the flyers were given no facilities during their extended waiting period due to the delayed flight.

So far, no official statement from the airline company has been made in this regard.

Read Also
SpiceJet's Mumbai-Goa flight delayed by over 4 hours after 4 reschedulings, flyer takes to Twitter...
