Delhi Rains: 6 flights diverted to Jaipur, trains delayed due to bad weather | Representative Image

Delhi and its neighbourhood have been witnessing severe weather conditions in the recent days of May, leading to change in flight schedules and waterlogging in the region. Due to unlikely weather conditions in Delhi, flights scheduled to arrive there were diverted to Jaipur, an airport official told news agency ANI on Saturday. It was also noted that Delhi-bound trains were affected due to bad weather.

"Six flights have now been diverted to Jaipur this morning due to bad weather. All flights were coming to Delhi from different cities," ANI reported after mentioning earlier that total of four flights saw a route change.

Trains delayed

It was noted that trains heading towards the national capital encountered delays, with notable disruptions affecting the Poorva Express, which reportedly saw its schedule pushed behind by more than three hours.

Airport shares advisory for passengers

Meanwhile, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were also affected on May 27 due to rain and undesirable weather.

The airport authorities earlier on Saturday advised the people to contact the airlines for seeking updated flight information. "Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport said in a statement.

Delhi weather on May 27, 2023

There was a sudden change in weather days after it witnessed a heatwave and crossed the 45 degrees Celsius mark earlier this May. Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday morning, and the same weather condition is predicted for few more hours of the day, until afternoon.