Delhi Rains: Severe weather conditions affect flight schedule, cause waterlogging; gusty winds & thunderstorms predicted for today

Delhi weather / Representative Image | Unsplash

New Delhi: The national capital and its neighbourhood have been witnessing severe weather conditions in the recent days of May. Days after heatwave in the region peaked and made the temperature cross the 45 degrees Celsius mark, Delhi and the NCR region witnessed rainfall and cloudy skies. The later-stated weather affected flight schedules, resulted in waterlogging, etc. However, weather services have predicted more downpour with thunderstorms and dust storm on Saturday.

Sharing the latest satellite imagery from Delhi radar, the IMD reported an intense convection over regions such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, West UP and south Uttarakhand. It stated in the report, "Rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, along with gusty winds likely to continue until Saturday 12 noon."

Check satellite-shared images:

Flight schedules

Meanwhile, taking note of the bad weather, the Delhi Airport notified its passengers of the impact on flights. "Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advisable to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information," read their message drawing the attention of flyers.

Waterlogging

Rain with gusty winds lashed Delhi and National Capital Region on Saturday morning. Following the same, waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi.

No heatwave until May 30

The weather department predicted heavy rainfall in Delhi for the next two to three days and no heat wave until May 30, Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)