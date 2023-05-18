Delhi weather: Heavy rain with thunderstorm lashes parts of national capital, IMD predicts cloudy sky for next few days of May

Delhi weather | File

Delhi woke up to heavy rains and thunderstorm on Thursday. Meanwhile, IMD suggests that the national capital will continue to experience similar weather for the next few days of the month, coming as a major relief from scorching summer heat.

The internet was flooded with visuals from the Delhi-NCR region as netizens took to social media to share glimpses of the weather condition there. Images and videos showed places from Delhi and its neighbourhood witnessing heavy to moderate rainfall followed by lightning and thunder.

IMD prediction for Delhi-NCR for the next days in May

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain showers ahead.

“Thunder squall with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of *NCR* ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh), Palwal, Nuh (Haryana),” the weather agency wrote in its bulletin on Thursday morning.

On May 19, the IMD predicts "generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle," while on May 22 and 23, it predicts "strong surface winds" and precipitation.