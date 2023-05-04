Delhi: Unusual May rain brings relief from heatwave, fog prevalent; causes traffic snarls | Twitter

The usually scorching month of May in Delhi has taken a surprising turn with intermittent rainfall and cloudy weather. On Thursday, residents woke up to a foggy morning in parts of the city after three days of rainfall. The mercury dropped to 16.9 degrees Celsius, which is lower than the average for this time of year.

Weather department officials attributed the unusual fog to high moisture content in the air and a significant difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures, according to a News 18 report.

Less heatwave days predicted in Delhi in May

Due to the successive western disturbances, Delhi is expected to see more rainfall in May, which is generally the hottest month of the year. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the city is likely to see fewer heatwave days this year.

Waterlogging disrupts traffic, causes road damage

While the pleasant weather brought by rain reduced the use of ACs in Delhi and adjoining areas, waterlogging also led to traffic snarls. Low-lying areas in the city were inundated on Wednesday after continuous rainfall, disrupting vehicular movement on key roads. Heavy traffic was reported on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, ITO, Akshardham, Ashram, Lajpat Nagar, AIIMS towards IIT Delhi, and India Gate circle. A portion of road caved in in Delhi’s Patparganj area that connects.

32 waterlogging complaints received by Public Works Department

The Public Works Department (PWD) officials received a total of 32 complaints regarding waterlogging, with most of them coming from North Delhi, Alipur road, Jahangirpuri, Central and New Delhi, East Delhi, and Rohini. The rainfall also caused damage to some areas' power and internet cables due to strong winds.

Netizens share their experience of the unusual May rain in Delhi

Netizens took to social media to share how the unusual May rain in Delhi has brought the temperature down, giving winter feels in the peak summer month. With more rainfall expected in the coming days, the relief from the heatwave is set to continue in the capital city. However, the waterlogging and traffic snarls caused by the rain highlight the need for better infrastructure and preparedness to deal with the effects of climate change.