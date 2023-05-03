 Delhi Rains: Twitter users share memes & videos while experiencing the pleasant weather in national capital
Delhi Rains: Twitter users share memes & videos while experiencing the pleasant weather in national capital

'Delhi rains' was trending on Twitter on Wednesday

Updated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Rains lashed Delhi on Wednesday, bringing temperatures further down in the city. The city's minimum temperature settled at 20.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 28 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national capital's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded the maximum temperature at least 10 degrees below normal in the last three days owing to intermittent rainfall and cloudy weather under the influence of successive western disturbances.

As people in Delhi witnessed rains and most enjoyed the pleasant weather after a period of scorching heat, the took to Twitter to welcome the rainfall. Twitter users shared many videos of experiencing the rains in the premises and some also put forth memes to trend 'Delhi rains' on the microblogging site.

