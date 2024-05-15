Shocking Video From Bareilly Shows 2 Homeguards Brutally Assaulting Watchman Over Disagreement On Voting In Lok Sabha Elections

In a distressing incident, a major brawl broke out at a tehsil complex in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Tuesday when two homeguards brutally beat up a watchman over a debate on the recently held Lok Sabha elections. The incident, which took place in front of the SDM office, was witnessed by someone and went viral on social media.

Virendra Kumar, a resident of Bahor Nagla village and employed as a watchman at the local police station, went to the tehsil to get the record copy of his land. In front of the SDM office, he met two home guards, Virbahadur and Rampal, who were on duty at the tehsildar office. The home guards were reportedly involved in a heated discussion about the election results, using obscene language and complaining that people were not voting even after availing the benefits of government schemes.

When Virendra joined in to refute his remarks and register an objection against his obscene language, the homeguards became enraged and brutally attacked him. According to Virendra, the home guards accused him of not voting despite taking benefits of government schemes. They threw him on the ground, pressed his face with slippers and hit him on his back with the butt of his rifle. He also used casteist words during the attack.

Several bystanders witnessed the incident, one of whom filmed the incident. The video quickly spread across social media and attracted widespread attention and outrage.

Victim complaints about the assault to CM Yogi

Following this, Virendra sent a complaint letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior officials demanding action against the homeguards. Nawabganj SDM Govind Maurya has started investigation in the matter, in which he agreed that there was an altercation and that both parties are associated with the police department, suggesting there might have been prior disagreements.

Meanwhile, Videsh Kumar Sharma, the police outpost in-charge of the town, stated that no formal complaint had been received so far. He assured that appropriate action would be taken once a complaint is filed.