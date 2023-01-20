SpiceJet's Mumbai-Goa flight delayed by over 4 hours, passenger takes to Twitter to complain

Screengrab from the video shared by a passenger | Admin

The Indian aviation industry is in hot waters in recent times due to various reasons. After several episodes, notably of a passenger urinating on elderly woman and a flight taking off leaving back 50 passengers, another incident of mismanagement has come to fore. Now, the SpiceJet is in the eye of storm.

Agitated passenger shares video from airport

A SpiceJet flight, bound to fly from Mumbai to Goa, was delayed by over four hours Friday, after repeated rescheduling by the agency.

A Twitter video shared by a passenger named Shweta Sharma showed agitated passengers waiting at the Mumbai airport.

"SpiceJet flight SG455 (Bom to Goa)revised their flight timings multiple times and still delayed. Passengers waiting from 1pm at the airport.Initially flight was suppose to depart at 3:05pm,then 6:10pm &then 7:05pm and still we are at Mumbai Airport," Shweta said, attaching the video of waiting passengers.

SpiceJet, replying to the user, said: "Hi Shweta, please note, we always try our best to maintain departures as per schedule. However, at times, due to unavoidable reasons, we face delays. Please note, our team is working to expedite the departure and flight shall depart soon."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At the time of this report being prepared, there was no confirmation on whether the flight had finally taken off. The SpiceJet did not not specify the 'unavoidable reasons' for the delay.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)