'Keyboard warriors with cheap internet': Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi on critics accusing her of appropriating a Muslim identity

Have you come across the videos of a woman wearing a make-shift chador-burqa and greeting "Assalamualaikum Instagram Ke Bandon"? Saloni Gaur, a 20-year-old comedian from Uttar Pradesh is making waves on social media for her brainchild ‘Nazma Aapi’. The avatar of a fierce and opinionated Muslim woman, who doesn’t shy away even from catapulting jokes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Who is Nazma Aapi? “It was around Eid in 2018, when I first thought of this character,” says Saloni who simply wanted to make a video on preparations around the festival, and thought it would be more relatable if she conveyed it as Muslim woman. She maintains that the character is not inspired by anyone in particular. “My father has a lot of Muslim friends and they generally speak in the dialect, also used by people in Old Delhi, which I grew up listening to,” she adds.
Gaur’s videos revolve around current affairs and social issues. She has also conducted a microscopic series around the coronavirus pandemic in India. These include her views on the lockdown, employees working from home, online lectures, panic buying and violence against healthcare workers. And while the crème de la crème would think twice before weighing in on these subjects, Saloni has brilliantly encapsulated them in her canon of jokes, fired on virtual platforms. She says, “Earlier, when I had just thousand followers it was more of an improv. But now that a lot of people are watching my videos I have to be a little more responsible of what I say. I pick up the topic first and then I think of the character, which would be most suitable to address that issue. Then, I think about it from that character's point of view.”
The 20-year-old is watchful of the way she projects her punch lines. She asserts that not every burning topic should be turned into comedy. “If I think that the topic is very serious, and won't be able to pull it off without hurting a lot of people, I won't do it.”
Despite being responsibly “funny”, Saloni has not been exempted from the ruthless social media trial. Not to mention the casual misogyny and sexism under the garb of “constructive criticism” or “feedback”, and being touted as someone exploiting a Muslim woman’s attire to sell humour; this is just the beginning. Gaur says the best way to deal with trolls is to not deal with them at all. She says, “People are filled up with rage, which sometimes comes out on the wrong person. I don't care about them. What matters to me, is that I’m honest in my work. These are just keyboard warriors with cheap internet.” As for Nazma Aapi, “There are a lot of Muslim comedians who also play Hindu characters, and I see no harm in it. I find it equally funny. It’s quite normal for me,” she adds.
Saloni’s talent has grabbed eyeballs of Bollywood celebs and filmmakers too. She says, “It’s all new for me.” “People say that I have become a celeb now because of the numbers they see on social media but nothing has changed in my life. I am still worried about my online exams. My parents get excited only when they see me on TV or in the newspaper. They don't understand the social media game but support me no matter what,” adds Gaur.
When asked about her backup plan if she hadn’t succeeded as a comedian, Saloni states, “If this wouldn’t have gone in the right direction then I’d be preparing for the banking exams, because that's what my mother wanted me to do.”
What’s next after the lockdown? “I don't have any plans as such. But the first thing I would do is to go back to my hostel, grab my stuff and leave, because I came home before lockdown with no books and just two pair of clothes.”
