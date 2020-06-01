'Keyboard warriors with cheap internet': Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi on critics accusing her of appropriating a Muslim identity

Despite being responsibly “funny”, Saloni has not been exempted from the ruthless social media trial. Not to mention the casual misogyny and sexism under the garb of “constructive criticism” or “feedback”, and being touted as someone exploiting a Muslim woman’s attire to sell humour; this is just the beginning. Gaur says the best way to deal with trolls is to not deal with them at all. She says, “People are filled up with rage, which sometimes comes out on the wrong person. I don't care about them. What matters to me, is that I’m honest in my work. These are just keyboard warriors with cheap internet.” As for Nazma Aapi, “There are a lot of Muslim comedians who also play Hindu characters, and I see no harm in it. I find it equally funny. It’s quite normal for me,” she adds.

Saloni’s talent has grabbed eyeballs of Bollywood celebs and filmmakers too. She says, “It’s all new for me.” “People say that I have become a celeb now because of the numbers they see on social media but nothing has changed in my life. I am still worried about my online exams. My parents get excited only when they see me on TV or in the newspaper. They don't understand the social media game but support me no matter what,” adds Gaur.

When asked about her backup plan if she hadn’t succeeded as a comedian, Saloni states, “If this wouldn’t have gone in the right direction then I’d be preparing for the banking exams, because that's what my mother wanted me to do.”

What’s next after the lockdown? “I don't have any plans as such. But the first thing I would do is to go back to my hostel, grab my stuff and leave, because I came home before lockdown with no books and just two pair of clothes.”