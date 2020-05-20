Watch: Nazma Aapi's brutal takedown of Sudhir Chaudhary and Zee News is a work of art

Comedian Saloni Gaur, better known as Nazma Aapi dropped a hilarious video, sharing her views on the 28 Zee News employees, who tested positive for coronavirus. In less than a minute, Gaur dissected every word made in the official statement released by the Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary. The result is indeed hilarious and can be considered as a work of art.
Saloni begins the video by stating how the Zee News office was first a hotspot for hate news and now is one for the novel virus. In his statement Sudhir said, "Our office, newsroom and studios have been sealed for sanitisation. The Zee News team has been shifted to an alternative facility for the time being.” Citing the same Gaur added that his services are not essential and that he isn’t running a bakery but a factory that spreads “zeher” (poison).
For the uninitiated, Chaudhary in March showed his viewers "Jihad Flowchart", which received flak on social media. He said that there are two types of Jihad - Hard Jihad and Soft Jihad. "Hard Jihad includes Population Jihad, Love Jihad, Land Jihad, Education Jihad, Victim Jihad and Direct Jihad, while Soft Jihad includes Economic Jihad, History Jihad, Media Jihad, Movies and Songs Jihad and Secular Jihad," he explained in his hour-long monologue.
Gaur further added how his news is sourced from WhatsApp, and is something that can easily be done from home, rather than risk lives of those associated with the media company. She concluded that its high time Sudhir acknowledges the danger and takes appropriate action. Watch the video below.
Zee Media said on Monday that 28 employees have tested positive for Covid-19 and its office, newsroom and studios here have been sealed.
"The global pandemic has now become a personal story for Zee Media. Last Friday, one of our colleagues tested positive for Covid-19. As a responsible organisation, we initiated mass testing of all those who could have been in direct or indirect contact with the said individual," Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief, Zee News said in a statement.
"So far 28 of our team mates have tested positive. Fortunately, most of them are asymptomatic and not complaining of any discomfort. We believe this is because of early diagnosis and pro-active intervention," the statement said.
"We are following the best practices to break the cycle and contain the infection, in coordination with all government and health authorities. All health protocols and official guidelines are being followed," Chaudhary announced.
The testing of the rest of the employees will continue. The ICMR too has relaxed its testing norms to allow it to test asymptomatic individuals who might be Covid-19 positive and carriers of the disease.
"This might lead to a greater number of Covid-19 cases being identified, isolated and treated. We believe this is the best way to fight the pandemic," Chaudhary said.
Since Noida has lot of containment zones, aggressive testing, isolation and treatment is the only way to ensure the safety of teammates, he added.
At the moment, Zee Media Corporation Ltd has 2,500 employees, by far the largest in the private sector. "We are committed to the safety of each one of them," the statement said.
"These are challenging times but Covid-19 has not been able to shake the morale of the team. Zee Media is raring to go, as always. We assure our viewers that our fearless coverage will continue. Such challenges will not be able break our resolve to discharge our duties with utmost sincerity and unmatched passion. We wish all our employees a speedy recovery," Zee Media announced.
