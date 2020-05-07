Zee News' Sudhir Chaudhary calls FIR on 'Jihad Flowchart' his Pulitzer Prize; says 'this is the price for daring to speak'

On Thursday, Zee News' Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary, on Twitter shared an FIR filed against him in Kerala over his March 11 monologue, in which he showed his viewers a "Jihad Flowchart".

Chaudhary said that the FIR was his Pulitzer Prize for "reporting the truth". "The award for exposing inconvenient facts," he added.

He wrote, "Here’s my Pulitzer Prize for reporting the truth. Sharing the citation— an FIR filed against me by the Kerala police under nonbailable sections. The award for exposing inconvenient facts. A clear msg for media. If u don’t toe the decades old pseudo-secular line you’ll be behind bars."

"This is the price for daring to speak against #ZameenJihad in Jammu, #LoveJihad in Kerala, PFI funding of CAA protests, and for daring to enter Shaheen Bagh. I have all the respect for the law but these tactics won’t stop me. Bring it on!" Chaudhary added.