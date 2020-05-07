Zee News' Sudhir Chaudhary calls FIR on 'Jihad Flowchart' his Pulitzer Prize; says 'this is the price for daring to speak'

On Thursday, Zee News' Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary, on Twitter shared an FIR filed against him in Kerala over his March 11 monologue, in which he showed his viewers a "Jihad Flowchart".
Chaudhary said that the FIR was his Pulitzer Prize for "reporting the truth". "The award for exposing inconvenient facts," he added.
He wrote, "Here’s my Pulitzer Prize for reporting the truth. Sharing the citation— an FIR filed against me by the Kerala police under nonbailable sections. The award for exposing inconvenient facts. A clear msg for media. If u don’t toe the decades old pseudo-secular line you’ll be behind bars."
"This is the price for daring to speak against #ZameenJihad in Jammu, #LoveJihad in Kerala, PFI funding of CAA protests, and for daring to enter Shaheen Bagh. I have all the respect for the law but these tactics won’t stop me. Bring it on!" Chaudhary added.
For the uninitiated, on March 11, when all other news channels were busy with Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress and his "homecoming" into BJP, Sudhir Chaudhary showed his viewers "Jihad Flowchart".
The Zee News' Editor-in-chief said that there are two types of Jihad - Hard Jihad and Soft Jihad. "Hard Jihad includes Population Jihad, Love Jihad, Land Jihad, Education Jihad, Victim Jihad and Direct Jihad, while Soft Jihad includes Economic Jihad, History Jihad, Media Jihad, Movies and Songs Jihad and Secular Jihad," he explained in his hour-long monologue.
Meanwhile, Twitter users brutally trolled him then for "spreading communal hatred", Twitter users trolled him even now for calling the FIR, as his Pulitzer Prize. "You deserve such Pulitzers, every day of the year. May you get many more," a Twitter user wrote.
Here are some Twitter reactions:
Sudhir Chaudhary's 'Pulitzer Prize' barb comes after three Indian journalists - Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand - were honoured with the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in the field of feature photography on Monday.
The Pulitzer Prize is one of the most prestigious honours, awarded every year for achievements in journalism, literature and art in 21 categories, it comprises a certificate and a $15,000 cash award.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)