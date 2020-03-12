'If Muslims breathe, is it Oxygen Jihad': Twitter on Sudhir Chaudhary's 'jihad ka diagram'

Zee News' Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary goes to bizarre new lengths and delivers a monologue in his show Daily News and Analysis.

On Wednesday evening, Chaudhary broke all his previous records of making outlandish claims and diverting public attention.

He went on to coin a new term altogether - "Zameen Jihad".

When rest of the media channels were busy with Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress party and his "homecoming" into the Bhartiya Janata Party and later his Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh, Sudhir Chaudhary was showing his viewers "Jihad ka diagram".

Chaudhary began his hour-long monologue by explaining the Roshini Act. According to the Act, he said, "25,000 people were rehabilitated on government land in Jammu, while 5,000 in Kashmir."

He went on to add that 90% of Muslims were rehabilitated in Hindu-dominated Jammu. Noting this so-called stat, Chaudhary claimed there is a conspiracy of capturing the government land and changing the population in terms of religion.

Later in the show, he went on to explain a diagram of Jihad. The Zee News' Editor-in-chief said that there are two types of Jihad - Hard Jihad and Soft Jihad.

According to his hastily-scribbled diagram, "Hard Jihad includes Population Jihad, Love Jihad, Land Jihad, Education Jihad, Victim Jihad and Direct Jihad, while Soft Jihad includes Economic Jihad, History Jihad, Media Jihad, Movies and Songs Jihad and Secular Jihad."

Sudhir Choudhary's classification of Jihad could have fetched him more grades in school, had he studied the classification of Animal Kingdom but his remarkably dangerous and blatantly Islamophobic flowchart made Twitterati furious.

Veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai took to Twitter and wrote, "The unspeakable communal HATE being spread on a daily basis by this channel is shocking, shameful, dangerous. And it’s a channel owned by a govt supporting MP! Will anyone in power take note and stop this shit? Or indulge this further? @PrakashJavdekar @DelhiPolice."