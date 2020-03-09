'Zero tolerance for anyone who disrupts communal harmony': Hemant Soren slams Sudarshan News' Suresh Chavhanke

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday slammed Sudarshan News' Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke for "disrupting communal harmony and brotherhood in Jharkhand".

Chavhanke had posted a video on Twitter, in which he, along with a few others are seen taking an oath of economically boycotting the "rioters". He wrote, "Many dignitaries along with the mayor, former ministers, MLAs, businessmen and industrialists took the oath of economically boycotting the rioters." Chavhanke added that the event took place at Ranchi's Chanakya Hotel and asked others to take the oath and send him the video.