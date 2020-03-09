'Zero tolerance for anyone who disrupts communal harmony': Hemant Soren slams Sudarshan News' Suresh Chavhanke

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday slammed Sudarshan News' Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke for "disrupting communal harmony and brotherhood in Jharkhand".
Chavhanke had posted a video on Twitter, in which he, along with a few others are seen taking an oath of economically boycotting the "rioters". He wrote, "Many dignitaries along with the mayor, former ministers, MLAs, businessmen and industrialists took the oath of economically boycotting the rioters." Chavhanke added that the event took place at Ranchi's Chanakya Hotel and asked others to take the oath and send him the video.
Many Twitter users criticized Chavhanke for the controversial video. Soon, #ArrestSureshChavhanke started trending on Twitter. A Twitter user wrote to the Chief Minister of the state to "arrest such antisocial elements". She wrote, "I request Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM to immediately arrest such antisocial elements and communal rioters and put them in jail. Take strict action. Save Jharkhand from the terror of these hated intruders."
Replying to the tweet, Hemant Soren said that appropriate action as deemed fit will be taken soon. He wrote, "The Govt has taken cognisance of the event & this particular 'speech'. .@JharkhandPolice is investigating the matter & appropriate action as deemed fit will be taken soon There will be 'Zero Tolerance' for anyone who attempts to disrupt communal harmony & brotherhood in Jharkhand."
However, Soren's clear message didn't stop Chavhanke from hitting back at him. Taking to Twitter, the Sudarshan News' Editor-in-Chief wrote, "CM @HemantSoreng ji, if you want to do a TV show in Jharkhand, do you have to pass the script first? I have done my TV show in constitutional language under constitutional rights. I still haven't run the show and your Twitter handler is ordering @JharkhandPolice for an inquiry!"
