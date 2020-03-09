'When did Jay Shah join women's team?': Twitter trolls Sourav Ganguly for tagging BCCI secretary

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday lauded the Indian women's team for their effort in the T20 World Cup final. The BCCI president said that they will cross the final hurdle someday.
"Well done the Women's team @bcci @JayShah .. Two back to back World Cup finals .. But we lost .. You we're super .. We will get there someday .. Love the team and players," Ganguly said in a tweet.
But netizens were upset with Ganguly for tagging Jay Shah while praising the Indian women's team for their performance. The tweet did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media.
One user said, "When did Jay Shah join women's team". While other user questioned Ganguly, "So you just tagged BCCI and Jay Shah while praising the women's team? When they have their own handle @BCCIWomen? On women's day no less."
Here's a look at what Twitterati had to say:
The Indian women's team were beaten by 85 runs by the defending champions, Australia, who clinched an unprecedented fifth world title in the shortest format.
The defending champions came out in scintillating fashion with their openers Alyssa Healy (75 off 39 balls) and Beth Mooney (78 off 54 balls) laying the foundation with a 115-run partnership in double-quick time.
Stirred up by the grand occasion, their onslaught fired Australia to a formidable 184 for four in the stipulated 20 overs. Overwhelmed by the occasion, India crumbled to 99 all out in front of a turnout of 86174 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, a record in women's cricket history.
(Inputs from Agencies)
