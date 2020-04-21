Delhi Police slammed for sharing Sudhir Chaudhary's video, Twitter says you are normalising 'fake news peddler and 'hate monger'

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, from Bollywood personalities, sportsperson, politicians to common man - everyone has taken upon themselves to create awareness among people about social distancing and other preventive measures during these trying times.
Some have even come up with creative ideas of their own for the same. Some even have bizarre ones. Well, now Delhi police has shared a video message by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary. He had shared a message for the Delhi police amid the coronavirus outbreak saying " Only difficult times tell us who's a friend and who's not. And our list of friends will change forever after the coronavirus crisis. Well, during these times, police have been added to the list. They work for us, to save us leaving their families at home. Today, I don't only want to praise the Delhi police for their professionalism but also for their humanity. They have been saving our lives, feeding people, helping everyone and that is why it is our responsibility to make their work easy and respect them. All they want is all of us to stay at home and follow all the guidelines. They want us to follow social distancing."
"Well, coronavirus has defeated even the super powers and now we do n ot need missiles. All we need is medicines.This is a different battle and our doctors and health workers and police have been fighting it. All we need to do is stay at home and help them."
He adds Delhi police always says "With you, for you" and today we have to tell this to them.
Watch Video:
Well, Mr. Chaudhary, this is the last thing we need to hear from you. We do not need a hate monger to tell us how to respect the doctors or police who have been working on the front line during the battle against the virus.
Words of spreading love and respect from the mouth of the one who has been in news for making outlandish claims against a particular community is not what we need during this hour.
Really why would someone want to listen to someone who coined the term "Zameen Jihad"? Who also went on to hastily-scribble, "Hard Jihad includes Population Jihad, Love Jihad, Land Jihad, Education Jihad, Victim Jihad and Direct Jihad, while Soft Jihad includes Economic Jihad, History Jihad, Media Jihad, Movies and Songs Jihad and Secular Jihad." in a diagram that was aired on his show.
What's worse is that Delhi police is now sharing it. It really brings us to the question: Why are they normalising a person who is a hate monger, fake news peddler and also an islamophobe?
Well, the video does not seem to go well with Twitterati and here's how they reacted;
