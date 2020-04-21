Delhi Police slammed for sharing Sudhir Chaudhary's video, Twitter says you are normalising 'fake news peddler and 'hate monger'

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, from Bollywood personalities, sportsperson, politicians to common man - everyone has taken upon themselves to create awareness among people about social distancing and other preventive measures during these trying times.

Some have even come up with creative ideas of their own for the same. Some even have bizarre ones. Well, now Delhi police has shared a video message by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary. He had shared a message for the Delhi police amid the coronavirus outbreak saying " Only difficult times tell us who's a friend and who's not. And our list of friends will change forever after the coronavirus crisis. Well, during these times, police have been added to the list. They work for us, to save us leaving their families at home. Today, I don't only want to praise the Delhi police for their professionalism but also for their humanity. They have been saving our lives, feeding people, helping everyone and that is why it is our responsibility to make their work easy and respect them. All they want is all of us to stay at home and follow all the guidelines. They want us to follow social distancing."

"Well, coronavirus has defeated even the super powers and now we do n ot need missiles. All we need is medicines.This is a different battle and our doctors and health workers and police have been fighting it. All we need to do is stay at home and help them."

He adds Delhi police always says "With you, for you" and today we have to tell this to them.

Watch Video: