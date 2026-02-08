 Viral Video: Man Disguised In Burqa Enters Ladies' Coach On Mumbai's Central Railway Local Train; Case Filed
The RPF has registered an FIR against a man who allegedly travelled disguised in a burqa inside the ladies’ compartment of a Mumbai Central Railway local. Suspected by women commuters, he was confronted and filmed. Before the train halted at Ghatkopar, he jumped off, escaped and boarded another train. CCTV checks failed to trace him.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Man Disguised In Burqa Enters Ladies' Coach On Mumbai's Central Railway Local Train; Case Filed | X @gharkekalesh

Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has filed an FIR against a man for allegedly travelling disguised in a burqa inside the ladies' compartment of a Central Railway local train. The incident, which occurred on Friday, has drawn attention after a video of the confrontation went viral.

According to the authorities, female commuters on a CSMT-bound fast local grew suspicious of a co-passenger in a burqa during the afternoon journey. Upon being confronted, the individual was revealed to be a man. As the women questioned him and recorded the interaction on their phones, they threatened to turn him over to the police at the upcoming Ghatkopar station.

In an attempt to escape, the man jumped from the moving coach before it halted, ran across the tracks, and boarded a Karjat-bound train from another platform. The women subsequently reported the incident to the police at Ghatkopar.

An investigation was launched, but checks of CCTV footage and a physical search of the Karjat train at Mulund station failed to locate the suspect, who had already disembarked. The RPF has registered the case under the Indian Railway Act for unauthorised travel in a ladies' coach.

