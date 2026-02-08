 Mumbai Crime: Impersonator Uses NSE Officials' Images To Defraud Investors; Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Impersonator Uses NSE Officials' Images To Defraud Investors; Case Registered

Mumbai Crime: Impersonator Uses NSE Officials' Images To Defraud Investors; Case Registered

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person for misusing the National Stock Exchange’s name to cheat investors via social media. The accused allegedly ran fake Telegram and WhatsApp accounts, posed as NSE officials including the CEO, and used their images to gain trust. An IT Act probe is underway.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Impersonator Uses NSE Officials' Images To Defraud Investors; Case Registered | Representational Image

Mumbai: A case was registered on February 2 against an unidentified individual for allegedly misusing the name of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and attempting to cheat investors through social media platforms.

According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Vaibhav Parvat, 28, Deputy Manager in the Legal Department of NSE, who resides in Vikhroli East. According to the complaint, the matter came to light on January 15, when Parvat was informed by a senior NSE officer about a suspicious Telegram account operating under the name @jyoyigandhi55689.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: School Peon In Malad Arrested For Assaulting 4-Year-Old Student
article-image


Upon checking the account, Parvat noticed a woman’s photograph with the words “NSE National Stock Exchange” displayed in the background. He verified the NSE employee database and confirmed that no employee named Jyoti Gandhi works at the exchange. This raised suspicion that an unknown person was misusing the NSE name with the intention of misleading investors.

Further inquiry revealed that the holder of mobile number 84779348394 was allegedly using the photograph of NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan as a WhatsApp display picture. The person was reportedly sending messages to individuals while posing as the CEO and encouraging them to invest money.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fake Doctor Administers Injections In Vashi, Case...
article-image


Parvat stated in his complaint that the impersonator appeared to be using the NSE name and images of senior officials to gain the trust of investors and defraud them.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act against the unidentified accused and have begun an investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Happy Propose Day 2026: Top 5 Cute & Romantic Ideas To Propose To Your Partner
Happy Propose Day 2026: Top 5 Cute & Romantic Ideas To Propose To Your Partner
'Fielding Kar, Pagal Hai Kya?': Rohit Sharma Jokes Before Toss As Suryakumar Yadav Wanted To Bat First During IND vs USA ICC T20 World Cup Match; Video
'Fielding Kar, Pagal Hai Kya?': Rohit Sharma Jokes Before Toss As Suryakumar Yadav Wanted To Bat First During IND vs USA ICC T20 World Cup Match; Video
GIC Re Q3 Profit At ₹1,519 Crore, Premium Crosses ₹10.9 Lakh Crore
GIC Re Q3 Profit At ₹1,519 Crore, Premium Crosses ₹10.9 Lakh Crore
Mumbai Crime: Impersonator Uses NSE Officials' Images To Defraud Investors; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: Impersonator Uses NSE Officials' Images To Defraud Investors; Case Registered

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Impersonator Uses NSE Officials' Images To Defraud Investors; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: Impersonator Uses NSE Officials' Images To Defraud Investors; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: School Peon In Malad Arrested For Assaulting 4-Year-Old Student
Mumbai Crime: School Peon In Malad Arrested For Assaulting 4-Year-Old Student
Who Is Harmeet Singh? USA Cricketer Once Arrested By Mumbai Police For Driving Car On Andheri...
Who Is Harmeet Singh? USA Cricketer Once Arrested By Mumbai Police For Driving Car On Andheri...
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 8: City Records Warm Sunny Day At 27 Degrees While Air Quality Remains In...
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 8: City Records Warm Sunny Day At 27 Degrees While Air Quality Remains In...
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad polls: Viral Video Shows 14-Year-Old Boy 'Casting Vote' In Solapur
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad polls: Viral Video Shows 14-Year-Old Boy 'Casting Vote' In Solapur