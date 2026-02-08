Mumbai Crime: Impersonator Uses NSE Officials' Images To Defraud Investors; Case Registered | Representational Image

Mumbai: A case was registered on February 2 against an unidentified individual for allegedly misusing the name of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and attempting to cheat investors through social media platforms.



According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Vaibhav Parvat, 28, Deputy Manager in the Legal Department of NSE, who resides in Vikhroli East. According to the complaint, the matter came to light on January 15, when Parvat was informed by a senior NSE officer about a suspicious Telegram account operating under the name @jyoyigandhi55689.



Upon checking the account, Parvat noticed a woman’s photograph with the words “NSE National Stock Exchange” displayed in the background. He verified the NSE employee database and confirmed that no employee named Jyoti Gandhi works at the exchange. This raised suspicion that an unknown person was misusing the NSE name with the intention of misleading investors.



Further inquiry revealed that the holder of mobile number 84779348394 was allegedly using the photograph of NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan as a WhatsApp display picture. The person was reportedly sending messages to individuals while posing as the CEO and encouraging them to invest money.



Parvat stated in his complaint that the impersonator appeared to be using the NSE name and images of senior officials to gain the trust of investors and defraud them.



Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act against the unidentified accused and have begun an investigation.

