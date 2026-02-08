 Mumbai: ACB Court Acquits Election Office Worker In 2017 Bribery Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: ACB Court Acquits Election Office Worker In 2017 Bribery Case

Mumbai: ACB Court Acquits Election Office Worker In 2017 Bribery Case

A Mumbai ACB court acquitted a 54-year-old election office worker booked in 2017 for allegedly demanding a ₹2,500 bribe to issue a family voter list, as the prosecution failed to prove the charges. The complainant died during trial, there was no eyewitness to the demand or acceptance, and forensic evidence was found unreliable.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: ACB Court Acquits Election Office Worker In 2017 Bribery Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court has acquitted a 54-year-old worker in the election office, who was booked in 2017 for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant to issue a family voter’s list dating back to 1996.

Santaji Kavhar, who was attached to BEST but deputed to the election office, has been let off as the prosecution could not produce evidence to prove the case, while the complainant died pending the trial. As per the prosecution’s case, registered with the ACB by Suryaprakash Gujarati on July 24, 2017, the complainant had approached Kavhar for a certified copy of his family’s 1995 voter’s list.

Read Also
Mumbai: ₹58-Crore SIES Trust Cheating Case Stuck As FIR Goes Missing, IO Skips Court Notices
article-image

Gujarati claimed he needed the list to submit to the collector to prove his eligibility for a redevelopment project. On the form received from Kavhar, Gujarati mentioned his earlier name, Prakash Jetwa. After perusing it, Kavhar allegedly asked him to meet outside and demanded Rs2,500. Gujarati then approached the ACB, and officials arranged a trap on July 24, 2017, during which Kavhar was caught red-handed. Pending trial, Gujarati died, and the prosecution could only examine five witnesses.

Kavhar’s lawyer, Vaibhav Bagade, contended that the complainant was unavailable to testify before the court. The witness who acted as the panch for the trap did not hear the conversation between the informant and the accused. There was no independent eyewitness to the demand or acceptance of the bribe. Furthermore, the forensic report could not be considered, as it did not disclose the frequency at which the voice sample was recorded.

FPJ Shorts
AAI Southern Region Recruitment 2026: Syllabus And Question Weightage For Junior & Senior Assistant Out; Here's How To Download
AAI Southern Region Recruitment 2026: Syllabus And Question Weightage For Junior & Senior Assistant Out; Here's How To Download
Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur To Tie The Knot In Mumbai In March, Nearly Two Months After Confirming Their Relationship?
Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur To Tie The Knot In Mumbai In March, Nearly Two Months After Confirming Their Relationship?
Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His Mocking 'Plane' Gesture vs India - Video
Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His Mocking 'Plane' Gesture vs India - Video
'Borrowed ₹30,000 From Mom': 30-Year-Old Unemployed Bengaluru Woman Shares Monthly Expense
'Borrowed ₹30,000 From Mom': 30-Year-Old Unemployed Bengaluru Woman Shares Monthly Expense

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'English Language Will Never Be Part Of RSS But...': Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat Speaks At RSS...
'English Language Will Never Be Part Of RSS But...': Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat Speaks At RSS...
Mumbai Queer Pride 2026: What Is The Rainbow March And Why It Matters
Mumbai Queer Pride 2026: What Is The Rainbow March And Why It Matters
Mumbai: ACB Court Acquits Election Office Worker In 2017 Bribery Case
Mumbai: ACB Court Acquits Election Office Worker In 2017 Bribery Case
Mumbai: Andheri Police Book Allahabad Bank Officials Over Missing Title Deeds
Mumbai: Andheri Police Book Allahabad Bank Officials Over Missing Title Deeds
Mumbai: ₹58-Crore SIES Trust Cheating Case Stuck As FIR Goes Missing, IO Skips Court Notices
Mumbai: ₹58-Crore SIES Trust Cheating Case Stuck As FIR Goes Missing, IO Skips Court Notices