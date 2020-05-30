'Jaisa desh, vaisi app': TikTok removes Nazma Aapi's video with jokes on China

TikTok is an app that allows users can create short videos of themselves lip-syncing to songs, or acting out comedy sketches, with a database of music, effects and sound bites.

Chinese internet technology firm ByteDance created TikTok, in September 2016 after seeinf the success of a similar app Musical.ly. However while launching in Southeast Asia and beyond, TikTok branded itself as a more “global” version of Musical.ly. In November 2017, ByteDance paid a reported 1 billion USD to acquire Musical.ly, which was then folded into TikTok.

Over the years TikTok has faced the maximum amount of controversies in India. The ratings of the app on Google’s Playstore recently dropped to a staggering 1.4 star. The drop is a result of the acid attack video by Faizal Siddiqui that caused an outrage on social media platforms demanding the app to be banned once and for all.

In 2019, Madras High Court directed the Central Government to ban TikTok, saying it was “encouraging pornography”. The order also directed the media from telecasting videos made using the app.

In the hearing, Madras High Court mentioned many accidents caused by the app, “On March 27, an auto driver was arrested for posting a video that included a woman from Chennai on Tik Tok Mobile App. A 15-year-old girl is said to have committed suicide at Mumbai for being scolded by her grandmother for use of Tik Tok Mobile App. An old man is said to have fallen in the waterfalls in Valparai, while taking a selfie or Tik Tok video. Before many tragic incidents would occur, the Government has to take appropriate steps,” the court said.