'Meri to ungli karne ki aadat hai': Nazma Aapi's Kangana Ranaut has a real problem with 'no-touch' during coronavirus

Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi is back to mimicking Kangana Ranaut and her latest take on coronavirus will leave you in splits. The social media sensation, who's known for her super entertaining videos, has shared Kangana's take on theatres getting closed, amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The 20-year-old Delhi University student makes satirical videos on current issues and tickles internets funny bones. She also mimics actresses like Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor. In a recent video, Saloni Gaur has shared a hilarious take on the shutdown of theatres. She can be seen wearing a curly hair wig as she starts the video by introducing herself as 'Padma Shri Kangana Runout'. Mimicking the 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' actress she goes on to speak about the ongoing crisis.

From Kangana Ranaut's feud with Taapsee Pannu to 'Baaghi 3', Nazmaa Aapi takes digs at everyone in the 1 minute vide. She also speaks about the preventive measures and precautions people are taking, amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

She says, "Sab keh rahe hai yeh touch mat karo woh touch mat karo.. bhai meri toh ungli karne ki aadat hai, kaise resist karu."

