Kerala Train Fire: Kerala Police arrives at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi to visit residences of Shahrukh Saifi |

Kerala: The Kozhikode Elathur train attack case, accused Shahrukh Saifi has been brought to Kozhikode. He is being taken to the Maloorkunnu police camp, where his medical checkup will be done.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.