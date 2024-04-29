'Praful Patel Will Be Kicked Out In 2 Minutes If Congress Wins': Rahul Gandhi In Daman

Rahul Gandhi |

In a fiery speech delivered amid a mammoth gathering in the Union Territory of Daman on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly criticised Praful K Patel, the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu, vowing immediate action upon Congress coming to power at the Centre.

Accusing Patel of corruption and authoritarianism akin to Narendra Modi, Gandhi declared that Patel would be removed from his position within two minutes of the Congress government's formation. Congress will ensure Praful Patel faces a probe, declared Gandhi, addressing a crowd gathered in support of Congress candidate Ketan Patel.

Charging Patel with mismanagement leading to job losses and a reign of fear in the UT, Gandhi rallied the crowd, urging them to join hand with the grand old party in removing Patel from his post.

Further, Gandhi took aim at the political landscape, targeting Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah, alleging undue privilege and comparing him unfavourably to cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Amit Shah’s son is a unique personality. He has never played cricket and still holds the post fit for Tendulkar, said Gandhi. Drawing parallels between historical monarchy and current governance, Gandhi likened Patel to a modern-day king, appointed from Delhi to rule with impunity, resulting in the alleged harassment of the populace and destruction of homes.

Expanding his critique to the national level, Gandhi accused the Modi government of consolidating power, asserting control over key institutions such as the CBI, ED, and the judiciary. He alleged undue influence in educational institutions, lamenting the sway of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliates in universities. Forewarning of potential corporate dominance, Gandhi painted a bleak picture of a future where landmarks in Daman, Diu and DNH would bear the names of corporate giants like Adani and Ambani.

PM Modi made a few people billionaires; we want to make the poor 'lakhpatis': Rahul

Promising a paradigm shift in economic policy, Gandhi outlined Congress's pledge to deposit Rs1 lakh in the bank accounts of women, with monthly installments of Rs8,500 aimed at uplifting the economically disenfranchised. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a few people billionaires; we want to make the poor 'lakhpatis',

Gandhi declared, rallying support for Congress's vision of inclusive prosperity. The RSS is today saying they are not against reservations, but earlier they said they oppose reservations, he said. Earlier in the day, addressing a rally in Cuttack's Salepur, Gandhi claimed though BJD and BJP were fighting the electoral battle against each other, in fact, they were working together. Call it a partnership or marriage, both BJD and BJP are together, he claimed.