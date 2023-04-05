 Kerala train fire: Accused Sharukh Saifi detained from Ratnagiri railway station in Maharashtra
Kerala train fire: Accused Sharukh Saifi detained from Ratnagiri railway station in Maharashtra

His location was traced to Ratnagiri yesterday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 09:01 AM IST
A joint team of Central Intelligence & Maharashtra ATS nabbed Sharukh Saifi, the absconding accused in Kerala train fire case, from Ratnagiri Railway Station of Maharashtra on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

His location was traced to Ratnagiri yesterday.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

