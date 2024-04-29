Terrifying Video: Leopard Pounces On Men Carrying Sticks In Hands In UP’s Hatwa Village; Several Injured

X

In a shocking video that is currently going viral on social media, a group of people can be seen attacking a leopard who reportedly entered UP’s Hatwa village on Monday and attacked and injured many, including an 80-year-old man who was sitting in the verandah of his house. As per reports, many people are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

In the video of the incident, the leopard can be seen charging at the men with sturdy sticks in their hands. It can be seen that these men are mercilessly beating the leopard while a man, in particular, tries to pin down the wild predator. At the end of the 30-second-long video, the leopard can be seen jumping into a house and away from the sight. As the camera pans, a police officer can also be seen standing near the crowd. Reportedly Forest Range Officer Mohammad Ilyas Khan and his staff were present at the spot.

Reports suggest that currently there is an atmosphere of panic among the villages. Further, it is being told that the leopard entered the village from the south side on Monday morning.