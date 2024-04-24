Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Trapped In Cage In Sendhwa

Representative image |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department in Navani village of Dhanora range of Sendhwa forest division on Wednesday morning. The team of forest department installed a cage 2-3 days before.

After the leopard was caught, it was brought to the Dhanora range office where the team of veterinarians conducted a health checkup of the leopard.

Under the direction of senior officials, the forest department will release the leopard in the forest. Sendhwa forest division SDO Rakesh Lahiri said that on April 3 night, a 10-year-old boy was hunted by an unknown wild animal in Navani village.

The pug marks discovered there provided proof that there had been a leopard in the region. The team set up cages to capture the leopard in two separate locations.

An adult leopard was captured in a cage installed about 500 meters away from the place where the body of the child was found on Wednesday. The leopard has a slight scratch on its face due to being confined in the cage. Apart from this, no major injuries or wound marks were found.

Madhya Pradesh: Truck Carrying 2.15 Quintals Poppy Husk Seized, 2 Held

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Jawad Police seized around 2.15 quintals of poppy husk from a truck on Neemuch-Nimbahera Highway Fourlane in Neemuch on Wednesday and arrested two people in connection with the incident. In view of the Lok Sabha elections, SP Ankit Jaiswal launched a special campaign against drug smuggling and addiction across the district.

The police team, led by outpost in-charge Nayagaon Rampal Singh Rathore and police station in-charge Javad Jitendra Verma received a tip-off. Acting swiftly, police intercepted a truck on Neemuch-Nimbahera Highway Fourlane near Nayagaon. During the inspection, it was discovered that the 5 sacks of poppy husk weighing around 2.15 quintals were concealed among sacks of red chillies in the truck.

The accused Hardeep Rajput of district Rupnagar district (Punjab) and Nimit Kumar Haroli district, Una (Himachal Pradesh) were apprehended. A case has been registered against the driver and his accomplice under section 8/15 of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigations were ongoing.