Kerala Train Fire: Cops arrive at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi to visit residence of Shahrukh Saifi |

A team of Kerala Police arrived at Shaheen Bagh to visit the residence of Kozhikode train fire incident suspect, Shahrukh Saifee.

Earlier, a joint team of Central Intelligence and Maharashtra ATS nabbed Saifi, the absconding accused in the Kerala train fire case, from Ratnagiri Railway Station in Maharashtra on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday.

His location was traced to Ratnagiri yesterday. A team of Kerala police also reached Ratnagiri.

About the Kerala train fire incident

In an incident with a possible terrorism angle, three people, including a child, were killed when the attacker, Sharukh Saifi, indiscriminately threw gasoline on train passengers and set them on fire in a running train near Kozhikode on Sunday night.

The deaths occurred when the victims tried to jump out of the train to escape the fire. Nine others are in hospitals with burn injuries. The condition of one of them is stated to be serious.

The incident occurred in the D-2 compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur executive express after it passed the Kozhikode station.

Attacker fled away after committing the crime

Saifi committed his crime when the train was on a bridge, probably to ensure maximum impact. He slipped away under the cover of darkness when the passengers pulled the chain and stopped the train.

The bodies lying on the track were discovered by the driver of a train that came after the one involved in the incident.

A special investigation team has been formed to investigate the matter. The team then managed to identify the attacker based on the contents of a bag left behind. A phone in the bag, though without a working SIM, gave the police valuable clues.