Kerala HC issues notice to Virat Kohli, Tamanna Bhatia on plea seeking ban on online gambling in the state

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and the state government in a plea seeking a ban on online gambling in the state.

Besides Kohli, a division bench, headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar, also issued notices to Malayalam actor Aju Varghese and South Indian actress Tamanna Bhatia.

The celebrities are the brand ambassadors of online rummy games.

Petitioner Pauly Vadakkan alleged online gambling is now a growing menace in the state and the primary targets will be middle to low income group people who will be enticed to make easy money.

People who fall to the fraud platforms often use what is left in their life savings, he said.