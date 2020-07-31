Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia accused of promoting online gambling; PIL filed seeking arrest

This comes after a youngster committed suicide after being unable to pay the money he lost in online gambling.

Last week, the Madras High Court also voiced concern that unemployed youth were being lured and made to become addicts by portals offering online games such as Rummy and suggested that the Tamil Nadu government take measures to pass suitable legislation for regulating them through license.

A comprehensive regulatory frameworkby a regulatory body was necessary for online sports and to curb illegal activities as well, Justice B Pugalendi observed while cautioning that if a youngster losing money in the game turned out to be a criminal it would wreak havoc on the society.

The court was discussing the issue as a senior state police official had earlier submitted, in response to a court query, that there was no rule to regulate and license the online skill games, he said.

